SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,844. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.