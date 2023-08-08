SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 452,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the previous session’s volume of 95,317 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $70.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEFA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

