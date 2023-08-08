SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

