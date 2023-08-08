Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

TSE TOY opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$48.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

