Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 2.9%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.00. 459,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,635,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,680,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

