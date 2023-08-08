Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 1,371,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,184. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

