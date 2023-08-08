Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 1,122,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $20,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 332,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.