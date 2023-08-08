Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.56-3.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. 529,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

