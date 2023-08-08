Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.
Sprott Stock Up 3.4 %
SII opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Sprott has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $870.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.