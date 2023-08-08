Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

SII opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Sprott has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $870.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

