Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72.

On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $69,825.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.

On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 781,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,554,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after buying an additional 276,882 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 459,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 148,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

