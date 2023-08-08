Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72.
- On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $69,825.00.
- On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.
- On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.
Sprout Social Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 781,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
