Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of Square Enix stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 293. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.