Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of Square Enix stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 293. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

