Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%.
Square Enix Stock Performance
Shares of Square Enix stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 293. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47.
Square Enix Company Profile
