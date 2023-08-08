Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £14,028.30 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £14,028.30 ($17,927.54).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £12,148.38 ($15,525.09).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.10 ($0.41). 275,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.42. The firm has a market cap of £53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

