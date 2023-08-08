Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Janet Link Sells 3,081 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 1,838,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

