State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 4th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,613 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 3.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $308,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,117,000 after buying an additional 92,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,747,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

