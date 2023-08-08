State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 22.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,608. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.