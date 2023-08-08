Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0250

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $96.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.78 or 1.00019311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,060,838 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,060,837.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02525966 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,537,427.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

