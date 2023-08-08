Stephens Boosts Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $40.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPBD. TheStreet upgraded Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.00 on Friday. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,399.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

