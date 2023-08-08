Stephens Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. CLSA cut shares of Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

SQ opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Block by 22.8% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

