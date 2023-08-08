Stephens Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $40.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.57.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDR
Schneider National Stock Down 0.4 %
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition…More Pains or Gains Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.