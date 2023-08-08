Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.64 ($0.38), with a volume of 532648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of £62.42 million, a P/E ratio of 478.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.95.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

