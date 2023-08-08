Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

