Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $25.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Alphatec stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphatec by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

