Stifel Nicolaus Increases ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $65.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. 109,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

