Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.