StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

ARKR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

