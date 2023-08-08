StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %
ARKR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
