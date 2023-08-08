StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

