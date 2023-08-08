StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.06 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

