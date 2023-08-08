StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.94 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

