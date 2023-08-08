StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.94 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.