StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.