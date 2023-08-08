StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
