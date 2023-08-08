StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 40,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

