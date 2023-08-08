StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.