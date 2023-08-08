StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
