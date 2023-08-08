StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
