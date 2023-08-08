Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 176,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

