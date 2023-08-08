Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

