Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $26.49

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.49, but opened at $28.65. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 343,502 shares.

GPCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,632,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

