Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Loop Capital

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. 175,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,209. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

