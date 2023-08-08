Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of SSBI stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $18.67.
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
