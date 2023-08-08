Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

