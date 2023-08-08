Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 8.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 704,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,261,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.