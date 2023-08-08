SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.22

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 725943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

