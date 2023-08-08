Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.40. 4,094,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $357.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

