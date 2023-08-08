Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock remained flat at $3.73 during midday trading on Friday. 49,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $34,041.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,274,128 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,825.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,916 shares of company stock valued at $364,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.