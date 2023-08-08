Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.