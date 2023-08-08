Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
