Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,582,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

