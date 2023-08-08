T-mac DAO Trading 61.8% Higher This Week (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $17.26 or 0.00059141 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $17.26 billion and approximately $69,340.23 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.
