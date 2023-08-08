Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.7 %

TAIT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

