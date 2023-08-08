Talbot Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,055. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

