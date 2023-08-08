Talbot Financial LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,653. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.