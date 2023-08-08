Talbot Financial LLC Buys 446 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

