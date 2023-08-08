Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,829 shares of company stock valued at $60,365,377. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $9.16 on Monday, reaching $440.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.