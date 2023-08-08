Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 446.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,983. The stock has a market cap of $326.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,266 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNGX

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.